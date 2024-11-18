A Safer, Secure Skyline Drive/Reading Pagoda

READING – The City of Reading will enhance safety and security at Skyline Drive and the Reading Pagoda. Officials have sought to address ongoing challenges including illegal dumping, loud music, and unruly gatherings. In response, the City is implementing a new initiative to create a park-like atmosphere with controlled access through the installation of two gates. The area will operate under the City’s current park ordinance schedule, remaining open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., year-round. Two gates will be installed at traffic triangles located at List Road and Skyline Drive and Duryea Drive and Shearer Road. Reading Police and Lower Alsace Township Police will have remote access to open the gates in case of emergencies. Police may cite or fine individuals who remain inside the gates after hours. The gates will be installed over the next month and will remain open temporarily to acclimate residents and visitors. Full operation of the gates is anticipated to begin on January 1, 2025. In addition to the gates, cameras are being installed throughout the area to further enhance safety and security.