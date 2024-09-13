A Review Of PA Regulations Find Some No Longer Needed

HARRISBURG – A two-year-long review of existing state regulations by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission or IRRC found that numerous ones are no longer in the public interest. According to their report, many were outdated because of agencies failing to update regulations based upon state and/or federal statutory changes, changes to other regulations or technological advancements. House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler applauded the Commission’s work saying streamlining government and reducing the size of our administrative state has long been a focus of House Republicans. The report is another successful step in holding government accountable to itself and the people of PA. You can read the IRRC report by clicking on Rep. Cutler’s photo below.

