A Push To Increase PA’s Minimum Wage

LANCASTER – Several Democrat lawmakers gathered in Lancaster to call attention to PA’s minimum wage which is currently at $7.25 an hour. A total of 21 states will be raising their minimum wage on January 1, 2025. PA has not raised its minimum wage since the federal government passed an increase in 2009. Lancaster County Rep. Ismail Smith Wade-El, Dauphin County Sen.-Elect Patty Kim, Philadelphia & Montgomery County Sen. Art Haywood gathered at Two Dudes Painting Company in Lancaster to call for an increase. Similar legislation to raise the minimum wage in PA in the past has failed to have been adopted.