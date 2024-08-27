A Needed Call For Blood Donations

PITTSBURGH – The American Red Cross continues to experience a blood emergency after Tropical Storm Debby and other weather events have complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply. In PA, about 35 blood drives have been cancelled due to weather so far this year. That has resulted in nearly 900 donations going uncollected in the state. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect life-saving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients. Folks can make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.