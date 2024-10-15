Lancaster Disturbance Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a Sunday night incident around 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue after receiving reports of a male outside with a firearm and a disturbance on the street. Officers learned a neighbor’s dispute had occurred and escalated. Officers located one of the party’s residences and identified the suspect with the firearm. A search resulted in locating a firearm in the home which was seized as evidence. A male juvenile on scene began causing a disturbance and making threats to neighbors. The juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. If anyone has information about the incident, contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.