65th Anniversary Today For WDAC

LANCASTER – Today is 65 years that WDAC signed on the air from its location in southern Lancaster County. The station’s founder, evangelist Percy Crawford chose Lancaster as one of nine cities where he began radio stations because a Lancaster AM station canceled his contract for morning air time when they disapproved of one of his radio messages. The FCC allowed Percy Crawford to use the letters “DAC” for the radio station. The initials were for one of his sons, Dean Alan Crawford. The station is now owned by Percy’s son, Richard Crawford. In 1959, WDAC was the first FM station in the Lancaster area providing commercial programming at a time when virtually no car radios and few table radios had an FM band. We thank God for His blessing of 65 years of ministry for the Lord Jesus Christ via radio and we thank you in our listening audience for your support and your prayers as together we serve a risen and coming Savior.