Stabbing In Lancaster City

LANCASTER – On July 14, 2024 at approximately 9:09 PM, Lancaster City Police Officers responded to a stab wound victim who had arrived at a local hospital. The victim reported being in the area of E. Orange St. and N. Broad St. when a male called out their name and then stabbed them in the back. The victim could not get a description of the suspect who ran away. Fortunately, the victim was able to find someone to transport them to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Police department by calling 717-735-3300 or leaving an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.