Gebhard Bill Providing Support To Military Community Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – The Senate unanimously passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Gebhard (R-48) to improve the quality of life for service members, veterans and their families by creating and funding the Service Member Veterans and Their Families Fund (SMVF Fund). Senate Bill 1192 would allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to lease real estate at Fort Indiantown Gap and use the proceeds to fund the SMVF Fund. The fund would be dedicated to paying for quality-of-life programs – including physical fitness, personal growth, social interaction and recreational activities – for the military community. The programs would be designed to support the readiness and well-being of the service members, veterans and their families. To ensure transparency and accountability in the fund’s operations, the bill also includes provisions for annual reporting on the revenues, expenditures and activities funded by the SMVF Fund. Senate Bill 1192 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.