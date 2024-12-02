2025 Will Start With A 3.5% Pay Raise For Pennsylvania’s Governor, Lawmakers And Judges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will get a heftier salary increase in 2025 than the average Pennsylvanian saw over the past 12 months. The pay raise of 3.4% in 2025 means Gov. Josh Shapiro’s salary will hit nearly $246,000. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Auditor General Tim DeFoor and Attorney General-elect Dave Sunday will each make above $200,000. Salaries for high court justices will rise to $262,000, while the average Common Pleas Court judge will make about $227,000. The two highest-paid lawmakers will be paid nearly $172,000, while rank-and-file lawmaker salaries will reach $110,000.