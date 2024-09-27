2024 PA March For Life Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features highlights from the 4th annual PA March For Life held this past Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. One featured speaker is Mark Houck, a Bucks County pro lifer, who was acquitted of charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act in federal court after a SWAT team came to his house with weapons pointed at him and his family. Other speakers heard on the program will be PA Family Institute President Michael Geer, Sen. Cris Dush, Rep. Marla Brown, and Dr. Eric Hussar, a Lancaster County doctor and PA State Director of the American Academy of Medical Ethics. You’ll also hear from Wendy Burpee, Executive Director of Genesis Women’s Clinics which are pregnancy resource centers that help pregnant mothers and their families. Hear more from the 2024 PA March For Life on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”