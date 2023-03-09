Zabel Resigns From PA House

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA state lawmaker is quitting the Legislature after a union lobbyist accused him by name of having sexually harassed her four years ago. Democrat Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County said in the letter sent Wednesday to House Speaker Joanna McClinton that his resignation will take effect March 16. That leaves enough time for her to order that the vacancy be filled during the May primary. Zabel says the toll from the scandal has been too great for his family and has been detrimental to his well-being. He said he’s seeking treatment of an undisclosed nature.