Your Vote Selects Not Just A President, But An Administration

LANCASTER – PA Family Council President Michael Geer says when you cast your vote, you are not just electing a president. You are positioning an administration to oversee countless governmental and judicial appointments that will impact your daily life. He said that you may not like the personality of the person at the top, but you’re electing thousands of people ultimately when you make that decision and we have seen in the history of the last few administrations what a difference that can make of who those people are independent of the person at the top. PA Family Council offers an online personalized voters guide available at the website pafamilyvoter.com.