You Can Still Share The Blessing

LANCASTER – WDAC listeners are invited to Share The Blessing with area individuals and families in need this Christmas season. Share The Blessing facilitate this through the collection of monetary donations that are used, in full, to provide hope and assistance to local families during a very blessed time of the year. Launched in 2004, Share the Blessing invites area residents to nominate individuals or families from our region who are in need of extra care and attention this holiday season. All individuals and families who are nominated and/or selected will remain anonymous to honor their privacy. Past nominations have included families undergoing many forms of personal hardship – from those battling disease and illness to those on limited income or who have lost employment. You can nominate a needy family or make a financial donation to Share The Blessing by going to sharetheblessing.com.