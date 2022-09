York Shooting Victim Dies

YORK – A man has now died after being shot Sunday afternoon in York. 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune of York was shot around 3:26 p.m. in the area of E. Jackson Street and S. Court Avenue. He was taken to York Hospital where he died Monday afternoon. An autopsy is scheduled for this week. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or yorkcitypolice.com. This is the 25th homicide death in York County this year. 16 of them in York City.