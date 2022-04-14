York Shooting Claims Two Lives

YORK – Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that claimed two lives in York. Around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Market Street and provided medical aid to a 27-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene. A short time later, officers received a call that two more shooting victims arrived at an area hospital. One of those victims, a 34-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. The second victim, a 30-year-old male died. The names of the victims have not been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.