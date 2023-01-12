York Murder Suspect In Custody

YORK – A suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in York is in police custody. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the first block of N. West Street for an expired registration and discovered that one of the vehicle occupants was Tyrell Christian, wanted for the September 28, 2022 murder of Ethan Mooney which occurred in the 500 block of W. Market Street. Officers attempted to take Christian into custody at which point he began to run. Police gave chase and were able to take him into custody. A firearm was located in the vehicle nearby where Christian was sitting. In addition to the homicide warrant, Christian is facing a number of other charges.