York Homicide Victim Identified

YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of an early Wednesday morning shooting that occurred in the 100 block of S. Belvidere Avenue in York City. Police found 34-year-old Demetres Lewis of York with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis was given medical aid, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at the scene. An autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital has ruled the manner of death as a homicide. York City Police are investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.