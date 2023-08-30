York Graffiti Vandal Identified & Arrested

YORK – York City detectives have identified and charged a graffiti vandal. Since January 2022, areas of York, particularly the downtown business community and surrounding jurisdictions, have been plagued with graffiti. The markings resulted in major frustrations for business owners and city residents. Investigators found numerous objects in the suspect’s bedroom that were tagged with the same markings throughout York City. Detectives charged a 17-year-old male of Dallastown with 91 counts of criminal mischief, 8 counts of institutional vandalism, and 2 counts of institutional vandalism – illegal possession. Altogether, the suspect defaced 101 properties costing over $27,400 in damages.