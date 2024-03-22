York County World War II Veteran Honored

HARRISBURG – York County lawmakers, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Rep. Seth Grove honored 100-year-old Spring Grove resident Quentin Stambaugh in Harrisburg. Stambaugh served the nation in World War II. Once he arrived in the Pacific Theater, Stambaugh flew in 38 combat missions. He was responsible for four enemy fighter takedowns and destroyed numerous enemy targets. For his heroic service, Stambaugh received an Expert Marksman Badge, the Presidential Unit Citation, and a personal letter to his parents from General George Kenney, Commander of the Allied Forces in the Southwest Pacific. In December 1945, Stambaugh was honorably discharged and moved home to York County, where he still lives to this day. He worked at PH Gladfelter and later served as a magistrate in York County for 24 years.