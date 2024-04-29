York County Warehouse Fire Investigated

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County, along with the PA State Police Fire Marshall’s Office, are investigating a six-alarm warehouse fire at the former Furniture Factory building on the first block of Mill Street in Stewartstown. The fire started between around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. Southern Regional Police are asking anyone in Stewartstown with cameras to check for any suspicious activity to include people on foot or suspicious vehicles between 1:30 and 2:30 am. Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.