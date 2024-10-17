York County Turkey Hill Robbery Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A York County robbery is under investigation. On October 16 around 10:28 p.m., troopers responded to a robbery at the Turkey Hill at 346 W. Broadway in Red Lion. Investigators say a male approached both cashiers with a firearm and demanded cash. After receiving the money, the suspect fled north towards 1st Avenue. He is described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male, five foot ten, medium build, in his late teens or early 20’s. He was wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a medical mask. Police ask residents with video surveillance near the area of robbery to check for any possible video of the suspect. If you have information, contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.