York County Tractor Accident Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – A man has died after being pinned under a tractor in York County. It happened Sunday evening in the 1900 block of Renoll Lane in North Codorus Township. The York County Coroner’s Office reports a 47-year-old man was discovered on his property, pinned under a hydrostatic tractor. It is not known exactly when the incident occurred, but the tractor operator had been seen about an hour before being found. Authorities believe the man was attempting to cut a swale in the ground for rain water to run off. At some point, the tractor got too close to the edge of the embankment and began to slide down. The tractor then rolled before coming to a stop at the bottom of the bank adjacent to a cinder block wall. Firefighters removed the victim who was confirmed deceased. His name has not yet been released. The death was ruled accidental.