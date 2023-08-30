York County Suspect Sought in Hit & Run

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County are searching for a suspect involved in a hit & run accident involving a motorcyclist. On July 31, 2023 around 5:21 p.m., police say 38-year-old Travis Seiple of Windsor struck a motorcycle head-on and fled the scene. The motorcycle victim was severely injured and left in the middle of the road. Based on the incident and investigation, police have filed numerous charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for Seiple who remains at large. Police say Seiple frequents many different addresses in the area of Windsor, Red Lion, Felton, and Brogue. He is operating a maroon 1999 Ford Contour Sport sedan bearing PA Registration: LXX-2595. There is damage to the passenger side front corner panel, as well as the hood. Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Seiple is asked to contact Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055.