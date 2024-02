York County Snowmobile Crash Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – A fatal snowmobile crash in York County is under investigation. It happened around 8:15 a.m. yesterday in the 200 block of York Road near Miller Road in Newberry Township. Police say the snowmobile driver, a 20-year-old Newberry Township man, collided with a downed guide wire while traveling north. His name was not yet released and he was not wearing a helmet at the time. There appears that no other vehicles were involved.