York County Skid Loader Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man who died after a skid loader accident on his property on the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township. Authorities responded after 11 a.m. Sunday and found 35-year-old Gregory Henn. They say Henn was not wearing a seat belt while operating the equipment which rolled over causing him to be caught in the equipment. The Coroner ruled the death as accidental. PSP York is investigating.