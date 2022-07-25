York County Skid Loader Accident Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office reports that 35-year-old man died after a skid loader accident on his property on the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township. Authorities responded after 11 a.m. Sunday and found the victim. They say the male operator was not wearing a seat belt while operating the equipment which rolled over causing the man to be caught in the equipment. At this time, it is not known how long the man had been incapacitated or when the incident had occurred. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The Coroner ruled the death as accidental. PSP York is investigating.