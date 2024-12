York County Shooting Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Christmas Eve shooting in East Manchester Township. 23-year-old Tivory Bartlett of Douglassville, Berks County, died from gunshot injuries suffered in the parking lot of the Sheetz. The death was ruled a homicide. York County Regional Police along with York County detectives are investigating the incident. So far, no suspects have been arrested.