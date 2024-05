York County Search Nabs Two Suspects

YORK COUNTY – Authorities have taken two men into custody after a search in southern York County. PSP York and Southern Regional Police searched the area of E. Main Street and N. Constitution Avenue in New Freedom this morning around 2:45 a.m. after two black males fled on foot from a stolen vehicle. A canine and a drone were used in the search for the suspects. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the PSP York at 717-428-1011.