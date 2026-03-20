York County Salvage Business Ordered To Cease Operating

HARRISBURG -The PA Department of Environmental Protection issued an Administrative Order to the owners and operators of J&K Salvage at 1099 Kings Mill Road in York to cease accepting and processing waste and begin removing waste already at their site. In addition, DEP notified the Commonwealth Court that J&K Salvage has not complied with a 2024 Court Order and requested that the Court compel compliance by jailing the owner, imposing daily penalties, and imposing a judgment for a previous penalty. DEP says the actions of J&K Salvage’s ownership over the years have shown that they are not willing or capable of complying with PA’s laws and regulations, and DEP will always hold polluters accountable.