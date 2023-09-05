York County Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Carlisle Road at York Crossing Drive on September 4 at about 9:15 p.m. The investigation so far has revealed that a red Dodge Caravan operated by a 69-year-old Dillsburg area man was traveling north on Carlisle Road approaching York Crossing Drive. A 58-year-old male pedestrian crossed Carlisle Road in front of the van, was struck, and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The identities of the driver of the van and the victim have not yet been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.