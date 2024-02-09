York County Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation

YORK COUNTY – Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run pedestrian accident in York County. It happened around 5:14 a.m. today at the intersection of West Market Street and Zarfoss Drive. A male victim was struck by a 2013-2017 dark metallic blue GMC Acadia heading east on West Market. Vehicle parts located on the roadway indicated that the pedestrian was struck by the passenger side of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police Officer Justin Hobbs at (717) 792-9514.