York County Pedestrian Accident Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A York County hit and run pedestrian accident is under investigation. On September 1 around 8:02 p.m., a pedestrian was struck at the entrance to the Manheim Adventure Park at 4565 Camp Woods Road in York County’s Manheim Township. The pedestrian suffered a head wound and was taken to York Hospital for treatment. The victim reported that two new model pickup trucks, 2010 or newer, were doing donuts in the parking lot of the park. One truck was gray in color and the other was black. The victim, who lives close to the park, ran over to stop the activity. One of the drivers fled. The other driver was accelerating out of the park when the driver’s side of the truck struck the victim and knocked him backwards. The victim reported that the flashlight that he was holding struck the front driver’s side of the truck and that there may be damage to that area. A suspect description provided for one of the drivers was a younger white male with short brown hair. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email: tips@nycrpd.org.