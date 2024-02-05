York County Officer Involved Shooting Kills Suspect

HANOVER (AP) – Police shot and killed a man at a York County gas station after he pointed a gun at officers who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. 37-year-old Richard Bolen was wanted on aggravated assault and other charges after he was accused of “brandishing a firearm at officers” as he fled from a business last Wednesday. State Police say that Hanover Police responded when Bolen’s SUV was spotted at a Sunoco gas station on Friday, and they fired on him after he pointed a gun at them in front of the station’s store, killing him. York County prosecutors asked State Police to investigate, and the Hanover officers who fired were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.