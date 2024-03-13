York County Officer Involved Shooting Justified

YORK – An officer-involved shooting on Feb. 2, 2024 in Hanover Borough that culminated in the death of 37-year-old Richard Bolen was justified, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday. PA State Police investigated the incident with the cooperation of the D.A.’s office. Investigators obtained physical evidence, which included video surveillance and body-worn camera footage from officers on scene, along with conducting witness interviews. Bolen, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, was seen at a Sunoco convenience store at 403 Broadway. Bolen pulled a firearm at officers when they attempted to take him into custody. He fled to the outside of the store where he continued pointing his gun at officers when he was shot. He later died at UPMC Hanover.