York County Officer-Involved Shooting Justified

YORK COUNTY – State Police released more information about an officer-involved shooting that happened May 2 at Rest Haven York in the 1000 block of S. George Street in Spring Garden Township, York County. They report that a Spring Garden Township Police officer responded to the facility for a report of an erratic male had fled York Hospital on foot and entered the facility. The man was identified as 32-year-old Zachariah White of Pittsburgh. When the officer arrived, White fled on foot through the facility. During a chase, the officer tried to deploy a taser, but was unable to apprehend White. After White failed to escape through a window in an occupied patient’s room, White charged at the officer with a large metal object taken from the room. At that time, the officer fired his weapon. White later died at York Hospital. An investigation of evidence and video footage by the York County District Attorney’s Office has determined that the officer was justified in the shooting.