York County Motorcycle Crash Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – A motorcycle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say it happened about 6 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Steltz Road in Codorus Township. An unidentified male motorcyclist impacted a tree and was rushed to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment, but died less than two hours after the crash. He was wearing a helmet. The York County Coroner has ruled the death as accidental. PSP York is investigating the incident.