York County Man Sentenced To Prison For Drug Trafficking Offenses

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Marcos Fernandez Rivera, age 27, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for conspiring and attempting to traffic cocaine. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Rivera previously pleaded guilty to those crimes, which stemmed from, among other things, the seizure of a parcel that contained one kilogram of cocaine concealed inside of a board game box, the seizure of cash and evidence obtained from cell phones revealing Rivera was communicating with codefendant Gregory Ruiz Mercado about other packages. Rivera was also ordered to pay a fine and special assessment and to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.