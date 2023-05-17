York County Man Dies After Pedestrian Accident

YORK COUNTY – A York County man has died nine days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Hellam Borough. The York County Coroner’s office says 88-year-old John Smeltzer of Hellam died of his injuries at York Hospital. According to police, Smeltzer was walking his dog and crossing W. Market Street in the designated crosswalk. The operator of a 2017 Chevy Silverado pulled from S. Lee Street turning onto W. Market striking Smeltzer in the roadway. The cause of death has been ruled accidental. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.