York County Lawmaker Announces Resignation

YORK COUNTY – York County Rep. Seth Grove will resign from office effective Jan. 31 after 17 years serving the people of the 196th Legislative District. He issued a statement saying, “I am eternally grateful to the people who placed their trust and faith in me over the years, and I thank them for allowing me to be their voice in Harrisburg. I hope I met the expectations of the homegrown leader they believed I could be and that my work reflected the values and priorities of the community we share. The time, however, has come to pass the torch to the next generation. I am confident the 196th District’s future is bright, and I wish whoever has the privilege of serving its people the very best as they continue the important work of representing this great community.” Grove was elected to the PA House in 2008 and served on a number of committees. He leaves office for a role in the private sector.