York County Investigation Nabs 37 People In Drug Trafficking

YORK – York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced that authorities concluded a two-year investigation which resulted in the arrest of 37 people who engaged in the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics in the greater Hanover area. The joint investigation by the York County Drug Task Force and the Hanover Borough Police began in November 2021 with an arrest which ultimately led to a large scale network of individuals trafficking illegal narcotics throughout southeast York County. Sunday said, “This is a stern and loud message that we will not tolerate the flow of illegal narcotics in our communities and will continue to utilize every resource at our disposal to dismantle these networks.”