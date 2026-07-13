York County GOP Lawmakers Not Fans Of Passed Budget

HARRISBURG – York County’s House Republican lawmakers issued a joint statement in response to the passage of the 2026-27 state budget. The lawmakers include Reps. Kate Klunk, Mike Jones, Joe D’Orsie, Wendy Fink, Marc Anderson, and George Margetas. The lawmakers said the approved budget represents “a 5.6% increase above revenue projections. Although we’re pleased the legislature completed its budgetary obligation, albeit 12 days late, the finished product not only spends too much, but relies on accounting tricks to ‘hide’ or defer costs to the next fiscal year. This year’s product included some wins, like its preservation of the popular Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs, as well as funding for rural road infrastructure. Despite some of its positives, the nearly $51 billion total comes in at about $3.6 billion over projected revenues. Families and businesses must live within their means and spend only what they have when they budget, but once again we’ve not adopted this principle in Harrisburg. We voted ‘no’ on this year’s budget because rather than scale back irresponsible spending, we’ve burdened tomorrow’s taxpayers with a steep bill.” They added, “ This budget sets Pennsylvanians up for future tax hikes. We look forward to contributing to a budget that puts taxpayers first and grows the economy, not state government.”