York County Garage Pit Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities identified a man found in a garage pit at his home on Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Detters Mill Road in Washington Township. 69-year-old Kennith Roach was found facedown in the garage pit where he had been working earlier in the day. Due to the constraints of the physical space, it is believed he could not extricate himself. It’s not known if a medical event precipitated the incident, but the York County Coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as accidental from positional asphyxia.