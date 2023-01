York County Fire Victims Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office has identified the two people who died in two separate fires on Monday. 72-year-old Bonnie Myers died after her home in the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township caught fire. 71-year-old Dale Ahmuty was found deceased at his home in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. PSP Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of both blazes, but they do not appear to be suspicious.