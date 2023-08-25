York County Fire Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found after a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the 4500 block of Hikey Street in Dover Township. 59-year-old Sandra Harr was found deceased inside. The Coroner’s Office says it is not known at this time if the fire contributed to the death. An autopsy was conducted to determine the cause and manner of the death. The results are pending. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating along with a State Police Fire Marshal.