York County Farm Accident Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – One person has died after a farming accident in York County. Authorities say 55-year-old Steve Gross, Jr. of the 100 block of Manchester Street in East Manchester Township was found unresponsive in the unloading chute of a corn silo last Sunday afternoon. It is not known exactly when Gross entered the silo. Firefighters helped to remove him and it was determined that he was deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for today. York County Regional Police are investigating.