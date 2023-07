York County Drowning Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – A York County man has been identified as the victim discovered in the Conewago Creek in Dover Township. Authorities responded Tuesday, July 4 and found 32-year-old Dustin Snook of Dover Township deceased. It was reported that he had been fishing in the creek and may have had a medical event which led to him falling into the creek and becoming unresponsive. The York County Coroner ruled the cause of death as drowning and the manner of death as accidental.