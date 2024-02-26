York County Domestic Ends In Fatal Shooting

YORK (AP) – State Police say authorities shot and killed a man during a York County domestic incident. Officers responded to the 600 block of Colonial Avenue in Spring Garden Township shortly after 11 p.m. Friday after a man broke into the home of his estranged wife. 34-year-old Payden Sells of Spring Grove fired a shotgun, forcing an officer to dive off the porch, and later fired from a second-floor window before coming out the front door with two handguns, where he fired again and was killed by return fire. York County District Attorney David Sunday said, “Under any definition of justification in the law, the shooting death by law enforcement was absolutely necessary in order for officers to neutralize a threat and protect themselves and others from potential serious bodily injury or death.”