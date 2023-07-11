York County D.A. Runs For PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG (AP) – York County’s elected district attorney announced that he will run in next year’s GOP primary for state attorney general, making him the first Republican to get in the race. Dave Sunday, who has been district attorney since 2018, joins three Democrats who also have announced they will seek the top law enforcement job in the state. The 48-year-old Sunday began working for the district attorney’s office in 2009. He was chief deputy prosecutor under the former district attorney, overseeing major crimes cases and the felony narcotics unit. Through the district attorney’s office, he has focused on the opioid epidemic. He worked with the county coroner to found what became the non-profit York County Opioid Collaborative, which works to increase access to treatment. The attorney general’s office is currently led by Michelle Henry, who was appointed by her predecessor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, to serve the last two years of his term after he was sworn in as PA governor in January. She does not plan to enter the race.