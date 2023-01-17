York County Crash Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say one person died after a two vehicle crash on Monday night. Around 9:54 p.m., troopers responded to Route 194 and Hoffman Road in Washington Township. A vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man from East Berlin was impacted by a southbound vehicle on Route 194. That driver died at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The driver in the second vehicle was transported to York Hospital for evaluation of their injuries. PSP York is investigating the crash. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.