York County Couple Found Dead

YORK COUNTY – The death of an elderly York County couple has been ruled as a murder-suicide by the county coroner. Authorities responded this past Saturday morning to a home in the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township. The coroner reports that 85-year-old Ronald Kinard took the life of his 81-year-old wife, Grace, inside of the residence before going outside and taking his own life. Both died at the scene of their injuries.